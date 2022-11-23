Menu
2020 Jeep Gladiator

42,522 KM

Details Description Features

$65,955

+ tax & licensing
$65,955

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2020 Jeep Gladiator

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Overland

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Overland

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$65,955

+ taxes & licensing

42,522KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9415099
  Stock #: P214653
  VIN: 1C6HJTFG8LL114232

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 42,522 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/Jeep-Gladiator-2020-id9284840.html

Vehicle Features

2020 JEEP GLADIATOR OVERLAND - LIFTED -ALL BRAND NEW ----- LIFT WITH JSK FOX SHOCKS-------FOX SHOCKS STEERING STABLIIZER - 22 INCH WHEELS ON 35 INCH MUD TIRES - KING RUNNING BOARDS -- MAD MAN GRILL - POD LIGTHS AND LIGHT BAR - UNDERCARRIAGE POWDER COAT...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

