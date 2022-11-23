$65,955+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Overland
Location
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
42,522KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9415099
- Stock #: P214653
- VIN: 1C6HJTFG8LL114232
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 42,522 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
2020 JEEP GLADIATOR OVERLAND - LIFTED -ALL BRAND NEW ----- LIFT WITH JSK FOX SHOCKS-------FOX SHOCKS STEERING STABLIIZER - 22 INCH WHEELS ON 35 INCH MUD TIRES - KING RUNNING BOARDS -- MAD MAN GRILL - POD LIGTHS AND LIGHT BAR - UNDERCARRIAGE POWDER COAT...
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4