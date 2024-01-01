Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214</p>

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

53,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

ALTITUDE 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

ALTITUDE 4X4

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

  1. 1726166572
  2. 1726166577
  3. 1726166582
  4. 1726166585
  5. 1726166589
  6. 1726166594
  7. 1726166602
  8. 1726166609
  9. 1726166619
  10. 1726166627
  11. 1726166634
  12. 1726166639
  13. 1726166646
  14. 1726166652
  15. 1726166659
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$25,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG1LC297429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R7429
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Auto Sales

Used 2015 Subaru Outback 4dr Wgn 2.5i Limited PZEV for sale in Langley, BC
2015 Subaru Outback 4dr Wgn 2.5i Limited PZEV 104,000 KM $18,850 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru WRX STI Sport-tech Manual w/Lip Spoiler for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Subaru WRX STI Sport-tech Manual w/Lip Spoiler 58,000 KM $31,850 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q3 Komfort 40 TFSI quattro for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Audi Q3 Komfort 40 TFSI quattro 34,000 KM $26,850 + tax & lic

Email Fraser Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

Call Dealer

1-778-385-XXXX

(click to show)

1-778-385-0572

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee