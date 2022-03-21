$84,866 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8814140

8814140 Stock #: P204017

P204017 VIN: 1C4RJFDJ9LC444443

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blanc

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # P204017

Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2020 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE SRT ENGINE: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS AUTO - SUNROOF - 20 INCH WHEELS - KEYLESS ENTRY PUSH START - NAVIGATION - BACKUP CAMERA - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING - COOLED SEATS HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM - rear heated seats WITH ONLY 30 000 KMS ON THIS BEAST !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 6 MONTHS NO P...

