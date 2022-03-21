Menu
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

30,000 KM

Details

$84,866

+ tax & licensing
$84,866

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$84,866

+ taxes & licensing

30,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8814140
  • Stock #: P204017
  • VIN: 1C4RJFDJ9LC444443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P204017
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/Jeep-Grand_Cherokee-2020-id8931166.html

Vehicle Features

2020 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE SRT ENGINE: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS
AUTO - SUNROOF - 20 INCH WHEELS - KEYLESS ENTRY PUSH START - NAVIGATION - BACKUP CAMERA - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING - COOLED SEATS HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM - rear heated seats WITH ONLY 30 000 KMS ON THIS BEAST !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 6 MONTHS NO P...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

