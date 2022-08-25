$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Forte
2020 Kia Forte
EX Premium IVT - Sunroof
Location
Pioneer Motors Langley
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
778-780-2405
58,633KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8993074
- Stock #: L8704
- VIN: 3KPF54AD0LE208704
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,633 KM
Vehicle Description
For a compact sports sedan, this Kia Forte has a generously spacious interior, offering the versatility and practicality of a much larger vehicle, while retaining its good looks and excellent value. This 2020 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Langley.
Very reminiscent of the flagship Stinger, this Kia Forte has the good looks to match its outstanding performance capabilities. With a spacious interior seldom found in a compact sedan, this Forte offers affordable practicality for a vibrant and active family. Further complementing the quality of this vehicle is the excellent fit and finish, both inside and out, allowing for a solid feeling regardless of the road surface or condition.This sedan has 58,633 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Forte's trim level is EX Premium IVT. This EX Premium adds SOFINO synthetic leather seats, adaptive cruise control, UVO phone connectivity, a smart key with push button start, obstacle detection, dual zone climate automatic climate control, and high beam assist to the long list of great standard features. These include a sunroof, wireless charging, lane keep assistance, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, driver attention alerts, forward collision avoidance assistance, heated front seats and steering wheel, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, steering wheel audio controls, and remote keyless entry. Infotainment is provided by an impressive system complete with an 8 inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and USB inputs. The exterior also comes with aluminum wheels, LED lighting, chrome exterior styling, automatic headlamps, and heated side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Synthetic Leather Seats, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Active Driver Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay.
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
