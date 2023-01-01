Menu
2020 Kia NIRO

30,240 KM

$36,612

+ tax & licensing
$36,612

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

2020 Kia NIRO

2020 Kia NIRO

SX Touring

2020 Kia NIRO

SX Touring

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

$36,612

+ taxes & licensing

30,240KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9802555
  • Stock #: 13UIAA73679
  • VIN: KNDCC3LC3L5373679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ocean Blue (Met)
  • Interior Colour Leather - Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 13UIAA73679
  • Mileage 30,240 KM

Vehicle Description

OpenRoad Private Leasing Available! Infiniti Langley is pleased to offer this vehicle as an OpenRoad certified with benefits like: • Full Mechanical & Safety Inspection • 30-day or 2000km exchange privilege • 90-day or 5000km powertrain warranty Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with purchasing an OpenRoad vehicle! We offer in-house leasing, competitive financing and will ensure every aspect of your purchasing experience is smooth and tailored to your needs. Speak to one of our sales executives today and experience the OpenRoad difference! Price excludes: Documentation fee ($599) & Dealer Prep ($599) GST & PST, Licensing, Insurance and registration costs. Dealer #31235

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TOURING
Leather - Black
Ocean Blue (MET)
1.6L Gdi - Gas (W/SX)

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

