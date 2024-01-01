$29,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sorento
EX+ V6 AWD PWR HEATED LEATHER NAVI ROOF CAMRA 7-PA
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15427
- Mileage 114,879 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully Loaded 3.3L V6 AWD PWR Heated leather, pano sunroof, navi, 360 camera, power hatch, heated rear seats, 7 passenger, brand new tires
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Norman Motor Group
