Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Sorento

7,480 KM

Details Description Features

$37,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sorento

2020 Kia Sorento

3.3L EX+ AWD LEATHER NAVI SUNROOF CAMERA 7-PASSANG

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sorento

3.3L EX+ AWD LEATHER NAVI SUNROOF CAMERA 7-PASSANG

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 7493520
  2. 7493520
  3. 7493520
  4. 7493520
  5. 7493520
  6. 7493520
  7. 7493520
  8. 7493520
  9. 7493520
  10. 7493520
  11. 7493520
  12. 7493520
  13. 7493520
  14. 7493520
  15. 7493520
  16. 7493520
  17. 7493520
  18. 7493520
  19. 7493520
  20. 7493520
  21. 7493520
  22. 7493520
  23. 7493520
  24. 7493520
Contact Seller

$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

7,480KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7493520
  • Stock #: 14015
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA52LG658491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14015
  • Mileage 7,480 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2020! A great vehicle and a great value! Kia prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: heated front and rear seats, a power rear cargo door, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3.3 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Leatherette Interior
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2016 Ford F-350 PLAT...
 119,821 KM
$66,888 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler U...
 165,890 KM
$38,888 + tax & lic
1997 Ford Ranger SPL...
 188,421 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory