$69,990+ taxes & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
V8 Supercharged HSE Dynamic
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
V8 Supercharged HSE Dynamic
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$69,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALWR2SEXLA890194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,300 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Land Rover Range Rover V8 Supercharged HSE Dynamic, all wheel drive, leather interior, heating/cooling front seats, panoramic sunroof, active suspension, power folding mirrors, key less entry, 4 wheel disc brakes and so much more.
Documentation Fee: $395
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
LED brakelights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Front Cupholder
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
WiFi Hotspot
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Suspension
Air Suspension
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Powertrain
Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
$69,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
604-532-8828
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport