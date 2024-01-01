Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 450 4MATIC 

Stock Number: P215209

AWD, Spoiler, 21 Alloys, 5 Passenger Seating, Keyless Go, Push Start, Sunroof, Heads-Up Display, Digital Driver Display, Navigation, 360-Degree Camera, Wireless Phone Charger, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Tailgate, Power Folding Mirrors, Paddle Shifters, Bluetooth.

Available warranty options

Call Us Now: 604-533-4499 Text Us: 604-360-0123

Apply Online: Visit kingofcarsbc.com to get a FREE Pre-Approval

Plus Administration Fee of $895 and Taxes Dealer #31301 All finance options are subject to OAC (On Approved Credit).

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

51,040 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 450 4MATIC SUV

12045865

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 450 4MATIC SUV

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,040KM
VIN 4JGFB5KB3LA260354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour -
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P215209
  • Mileage 51,040 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 450 4MATIC 

Stock Number: P215209

AWD, Spoiler, 21 Alloys, 5 Passenger Seating, Keyless Go, Push Start, Sunroof, Heads-Up Display, Digital Driver Display, Navigation, 360-Degree Camera, Wireless Phone Charger, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Tailgate, Power Folding Mirrors, Paddle Shifters, Bluetooth.

Available warranty options



Call Us Now: 604-533-4499

Text Us: 604-360-0123

Apply Online: Visit kingofcarsbc.com to get a FREE Pre-Approval

Plus Administration Fee of $895 and Taxes

Dealer #31301

All finance options are subject to OAC (On Approved Credit).

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE