2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

125 KM

$129,800

+ tax & licensing
$129,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 560

2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 560

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20261 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$129,800

+ taxes & licensing

125KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5865111
  • Stock #: 1055
  • VIN: WDDUG8GB9LA501055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Mercedes-Benz S560
125 Kms
Obsidian Black
Stock#1055

This practically new Mercedes-Benz S560 comes to with ONLY 125 kilometres, Yes, you read that right… 125 kilometres. The exterior is finished in Obsidian Black while the insides are beautifully wrapped in black leather. This long wheel base big body sedan comes equipped with Adaptive cruise control Plus, cross traffic assist (DISTRONIC PLUS), 360* camera. AMG sport wheels, rear seat executive package with reclining seats.

The S560 is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0L V8 engine which creates 463 Hp and 516lb-ft of torque. This is all transferred to the pavement via a 9-speed automatic transmission and Mercedes-Benz 4Matic All-wheel drive system.

This S560 was originally registered in Ontario but made its way to B.C at the start of its life. The car also carries a claim free CarFax report.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.

We accept UnionPay and Alipay.

Trades are always welcome.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Suspension
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Dual Moonroof
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Lane Keeping Assist

