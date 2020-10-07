2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

+ taxes & licensing
604-764-7225
20261 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
604-764-7225
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz S560
125 Kms
Obsidian Black
Stock#1055
This practically new Mercedes-Benz S560 comes to with ONLY 125 kilometres, Yes, you read that right… 125 kilometres. The exterior is finished in Obsidian Black while the insides are beautifully wrapped in black leather. This long wheel base big body sedan comes equipped with Adaptive cruise control Plus, cross traffic assist (DISTRONIC PLUS), 360* camera. AMG sport wheels, rear seat executive package with reclining seats.
The S560 is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0L V8 engine which creates 463 Hp and 516lb-ft of torque. This is all transferred to the pavement via a 9-speed automatic transmission and Mercedes-Benz 4Matic All-wheel drive system.
This S560 was originally registered in Ontario but made its way to B.C at the start of its life. The car also carries a claim free CarFax report.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.
We accept UnionPay and Alipay.
Trades are always welcome.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
20261 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6