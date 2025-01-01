$24,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES AWC
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES AWC
Location
AutoAgents BC
20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
604-337-7172
$24,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,350KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JA4AZ2A3XLJ600273
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AABC160
- Mileage 55,350 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC in sleek Mercury Greya versatile and capable SUV that combines performance, practicality, and advanced features. With only 55,350 km, this Outlander is in excellent condition, ready to take on your daily drives and weekend adventures.
Powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and equipped with Mitsubishis All-Wheel Control (AWC) system, the Outlander ES delivers reliable performance and enhanced traction in all driving conditions. Its smooth CVT transmission ensures a comfortable and fuel-efficient ride, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path.
Inside, the Outlander offers a spacious cabin with seating for seven, featuring premium cloth upholstery and a versatile 60/40 split-folding second row and 50/50 split third row for ample cargo flexibility. The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity, keeping you connected and entertained on the go.
Safety is a priority, with features such as a rearview camera, forward collision mitigation, lane departure warning, and hill start assist providing peace of mind on every journey. Additional conveniences like dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, and keyless entry make every drive more enjoyable.
With its stylish design, advanced technology, and all-weather capability, the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC in Mercury Grey is the perfect SUV for those seeking practicality without compromising on performance.
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Dealer #D50184.
Powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and equipped with Mitsubishis All-Wheel Control (AWC) system, the Outlander ES delivers reliable performance and enhanced traction in all driving conditions. Its smooth CVT transmission ensures a comfortable and fuel-efficient ride, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path.
Inside, the Outlander offers a spacious cabin with seating for seven, featuring premium cloth upholstery and a versatile 60/40 split-folding second row and 50/50 split third row for ample cargo flexibility. The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity, keeping you connected and entertained on the go.
Safety is a priority, with features such as a rearview camera, forward collision mitigation, lane departure warning, and hill start assist providing peace of mind on every journey. Additional conveniences like dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, and keyless entry make every drive more enjoyable.
With its stylish design, advanced technology, and all-weather capability, the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC in Mercury Grey is the perfect SUV for those seeking practicality without compromising on performance.
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Dealer #D50184.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From AutoAgents BC
2020 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4WD Clean title 95,518 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD 102,701 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium AWD 89,806 KM $23,350 + tax & lic
Email AutoAgents BC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents BC
20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
Call Dealer
604-337-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,490
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents BC
604-337-7172
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander