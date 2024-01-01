Menu
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

56,943 KM

Details Description

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi RVR

GT 4WD PWR HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF CAMERA

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

GT 4WD PWR HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF CAMERA

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,943KM
VIN JA4AJ4AW8LU601059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Labrador Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15363-35
  • Mileage 56,943 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

