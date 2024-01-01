$28,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi RVR
GT 4WD PWR HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF CAMERA
2020 Mitsubishi RVR
GT 4WD PWR HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF CAMERA
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$28,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,943KM
VIN JA4AJ4AW8LU601059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Labrador Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15363-35
- Mileage 56,943 KM
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Norman Motor Group
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
Alternate Numbers604-909-2268
