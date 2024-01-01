Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2020 Ram 1500 Limited Crew Cab 4X4 with Canopy, 3.0L Eco Diesel, Automatic, Absolutely Loaded! Too many features to mention! A must see!</p><p>Colour Matching Canopy, Adjustable Air Ride Suspension, Hitch and Trailer Brake Controller, 22 Alloy Rims with Goodyear Tires, 12Screen with Harmon Karden Speakers, Local Truck Extra Clean with Only 69,400 kms!</p>

2020 RAM 1500

69,400 KM

Details Description Features

$59,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 RAM 1500

LIMITED ECO DIESEL

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

LIMITED ECO DIESEL

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1720036025
  2. 1720036030
  3. 1720036035
  4. 1720036040
  5. 1720036044
  6. 1720036049
  7. 1720036053
  8. 1720036058
  9. 1720036062
  10. 1720036067
  11. 1720036072
  12. 1720036076
  13. 1720036081
  14. 1720036086
  15. 1720036092
  16. 1720036096
  17. 1720036100
  18. 1720036104
  19. 1720036109
  20. 1720036113
Contact Seller
Sale

$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6SREHM5LN259168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U2451
  • Mileage 69,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Ram 1500 Limited Crew Cab 4X4 with Canopy, 3.0L Eco Diesel, Automatic, Absolutely Loaded! Too many features to mention! A must see!

Colour Matching Canopy, Adjustable Air Ride Suspension, Hitch and Trailer Brake Controller, 22" Alloy Rims with Goodyear Tires, 12"Screen with Harmon Karden Speakers, Local Truck Extra Clean with Only 69,400 kms!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Used 2020 RAM 1500 LIMITED ECO DIESEL for sale in Langley, BC
2020 RAM 1500 LIMITED ECO DIESEL 69,400 KM $59,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 PRO 4WD for sale in Langley, BC
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 PRO 4WD 56,400 KM $43,330 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2 DOOR for sale in Langley, BC
2015 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2 DOOR 51,000 KM $37,700 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500