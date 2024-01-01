$59,990+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
LIMITED ECO DIESEL
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
$59,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U2451
- Mileage 69,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Ram 1500 Limited Crew Cab 4X4 with Canopy, 3.0L Eco Diesel, Automatic, Absolutely Loaded! Too many features to mention! A must see!
Colour Matching Canopy, Adjustable Air Ride Suspension, Hitch and Trailer Brake Controller, 22" Alloy Rims with Goodyear Tires, 12"Screen with Harmon Karden Speakers, Local Truck Extra Clean with Only 69,400 kms!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Security
Additional Features
