Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2020 Ram 1500 Sport with the 5.7L hemi V8 engine, 57 box, automatic, 4X4, leather interior, heating/cooling front seats, heating steering wheel, moonroof, colouring matching ARE canopy, and tons of other features.</p>

2020 RAM 1500

107,900 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
12530506

2020 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1747348741432
  2. 1747348741943
  3. 1747348742375
  4. 1747348742839
  5. 1747348743298
  6. 1747348743752
  7. 1747348744214
  8. 1747348744682
  9. 1747348745164
  10. 1747348745599
  11. 1747348746041
  12. 1747348746472
  13. 1747348746914
  14. 1747348747346
  15. 1747348747776
Contact Seller
Sale

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLTXLN255616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Ram 1500 Sport with the 5.7L hemi V8 engine, 5'7 box, automatic, 4X4, leather interior, heating/cooling front seats, heating steering wheel, moonroof, colouring matching ARE canopy, and tons of other features.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Used 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier 58,800 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD Reg Cab 140
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD Reg Cab 140" 14,900 KM $37,770 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 32,200 KM $52,900 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2020 RAM 1500