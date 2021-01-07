Menu
2020 RAM 1500

26,700 KM

$52,900

+ tax & licensing
$52,900

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Sport 5.7L HEMI 395HP 8 SPD AUTO

2020 RAM 1500

Sport 5.7L HEMI 395HP 8 SPD AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$52,900

+ taxes & licensing

26,700KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6482896
  • Stock #: T2244
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLTXLN255616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,700 KM

Vehicle Description

New to our lot is this nice 2020 Ram 1500 Crew Cab Sport Edition 4x4 with a 5.7L 395HP Hemi and mated to a smooth 8 Speed Automatic Transmission. Great looking truck with black exterior and full black leather interior. Loaded with lots of options this truck is sure to please.

 

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Power/Heated/Cooled Front Seats, Premium Sound AM/FM/APPLE/ANDROID Car Play with Bluetooth and Back Up Camera, Heated Steering Wheel with Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise, Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, 110v and 12v Accessory Power Options, Trailer Hitch with Tow/Haul mode and much more.

 

This truck comes with 26,700 original km's. No accidents.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

