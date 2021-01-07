+ taxes & licensing
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
New to our lot is this nice 2020 Ram 1500 Crew Cab Sport Edition 4x4 with a 5.7L 395HP Hemi and mated to a smooth 8 Speed Automatic Transmission. Great looking truck with black exterior and full black leather interior. Loaded with lots of options this truck is sure to please.
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Power/Heated/Cooled Front Seats, Premium Sound AM/FM/APPLE/ANDROID Car Play with Bluetooth and Back Up Camera, Heated Steering Wheel with Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise, Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, 110v and 12v Accessory Power Options, Trailer Hitch with Tow/Haul mode and much more.
This truck comes with 26,700 original km's. No accidents.
