604-532-8828
Just arrived back off of lease is this nice 2020 Ram 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 Big Horn edition. Powered by a 5.7L Hemi with 395 HP and mated to an 8 Spd Automatic Transmission. This Big Horn comes in Black exterior and Black Cloth Interior. Comes equipped with tons of great options like:
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Pedals, Power/Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel with Controls, Cruise, Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Smoked Colored Rims, Tonneau Cover, Premium Alpine Sound with Navigation/Bluetooth and Back Up Camera, Trailer Hitch and much more.
Truck comes with 22,600 original km's.
