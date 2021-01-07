Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 1500

22,600 KM

Details Description Features

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn 5.7L 395HP HEMI 8 SPD AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn 5.7L 395HP HEMI 8 SPD AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

22,600KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6514339
  • Stock #: T2222
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT6LN279116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived back off of lease is this nice 2020 Ram 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 Big Horn edition. Powered by a 5.7L Hemi with 395 HP and mated to an 8 Spd Automatic Transmission. This Big Horn comes in Black exterior and Black Cloth Interior. Comes equipped with tons of great options like:

 

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Pedals, Power/Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel with Controls, Cruise, Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Smoked Colored Rims, Tonneau Cover, Premium Alpine Sound with Navigation/Bluetooth and Back Up Camera, Trailer Hitch and much more.

 

Truck comes with 22,600 original km's.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

2020 RAM ProMaster 1...
 6,000 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 22,600 KM
$89,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit 15...
 35,200 KM
$44,555 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory