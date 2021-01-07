Menu
2020 RAM 1500

23,500 KM

Details Description Features

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

SPORT 5.7L 395HP 8 SPD AUTO

SPORT 5.7L 395HP 8 SPD AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

23,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6590125
  • Stock #: T2246
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT4LN228380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 23,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh off of lease is this beautiful 2020 Ram 1500 Sport Crew Cab 4x4. Powered by a 5.7L Hemi with 395HP and mated to an 8 Speed Automatic Transmission. Gorgeous TriColor Ivory White exterior and Black Leather interior. This truck comes loaded with tons of great options.

 

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Pano Roof, Power, Cooled and Heated Front Seats, Power Running Boards, 12" Big Screen Audio System with Bluetooth, Navigation and Back Up Camera, Cruise, Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls, 22" Polished Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Spray-In Bedliner and much more.

 

Truck comes with 23,500 km's.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

