2020 RAM 1500

29,593 KM

Details Features

$75,367

+ tax & licensing
$75,367

+ taxes & licensing

BMW Langley

604-533-0269

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Crew Cab 4x4 (DT Longhorn SWB

2020 RAM 1500

Crew Cab 4x4 (DT Longhorn SWB

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

$75,367

+ taxes & licensing

29,593KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8530376
  • Stock #: P412698
  • VIN: 1C6SRFKT0LN412698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Leather FRT Vented Bucket Seats - Black / Cattle T
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P412698
  • Mileage 29,593 KM

Vehicle Features

Rear View Camera
2 keys
BRIGHT WHITE
Leather FRT Vented Bucket Seats - Black / Cattle Tan

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

