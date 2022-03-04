2020 RAM 1500

$75,367 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 5 9 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8530376

8530376 Stock #: P412698

P412698 VIN: 1C6SRFKT0LN412698

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Leather FRT Vented Bucket Seats - Black / Cattle T

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P412698

Mileage 29,593 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features 2 keys BRIGHT WHITE Leather FRT Vented Bucket Seats - Black / Cattle Tan

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.