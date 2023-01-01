$57,900+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Rebel 4x4, Diesel, Leather, One Owner, BC Truck!!
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9798946
- Stock #: B3904(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1C6SRFLM5LN260599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,935 KM
Vehicle Description
Extra Clean!! One Owner, Local Vancouver Island, Diesel Truck with NO Accident Claims and Only 51,935 Kms..
2020 Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab, 3.0L Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Apple Car Play, Google Android Auto, Navigation, Front and Rear Sensors, Rear Camera, Leather Interior, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seat, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Power Pedals, USB Ports, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hot Spot, A/C, Cruise Control, Title Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Sport Performance Hood, Trailer Tow Group with Built In Brake Controller and Fold Out Tow Mirrors, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, Spray In Box Liner, Multi Function Tailgate, Tonneau Cover and So Much More..
Warranty Remaining.. Only 51,935 Kms..
Priced at Only $57,900.00.. (MSRP was $77,780)
Vehicle Features
