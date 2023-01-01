Menu
2020 RAM 1500

51,935 KM

Details Description Features

$57,900

+ tax & licensing
Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Rebel 4x4, Diesel, Leather, One Owner, BC Truck!!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

51,935KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9798946
  • Stock #: B3904(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLM5LN260599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,935 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean!! One Owner, Local Vancouver Island, Diesel Truck with NO Accident Claims and Only 51,935 Kms..

 

2020 Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab, 3.0L Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Apple Car Play, Google Android Auto, Navigation, Front and Rear Sensors, Rear Camera, Leather Interior, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seat, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Power Pedals, USB Ports, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hot Spot, A/C, Cruise Control, Title Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Sport Performance Hood, Trailer Tow Group with Built In Brake Controller and Fold Out Tow Mirrors, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, Spray In Box Liner, Multi Function Tailgate, Tonneau Cover and So Much More..          

 

Warranty Remaining.. Only 51,935 Kms..

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $57,900.00.. (MSRP was $77,780)..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!! 

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report.. 

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..  

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113.. 

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3904.. 

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

