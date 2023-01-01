$39,966+ tax & licensing
604-591-8881
2020 RAM 1500
Express
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
$39,966
- Listing ID: 9814837
- Stock #: P214732
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT8LG183376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P214732
- Mileage 32,485 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 RAM 1500 CLASSIC CREW CAB 4X4 HEMI - STOCK # P2147326 PASSENGER, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER SEATS, REMOTE STARTER, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLACK WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL, TONNEAU COVERCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P214732PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301all finance options are subject to ....oac...
Vehicle Features
