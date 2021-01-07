Menu
2020 RAM ProMaster

6,800 KM

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

1500 136" WB HR 3.6L V6 6 SPD AUTO

1500 136" WB HR 3.6L V6 6 SPD AUTO

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

6,800KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6390107
  • Stock #: T2201
  • VIN: 3C6TRVBG0LE127537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 6,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived back from short term lease is this 2020 Ram Promaster 1500 136" Wheel Base High Roof. Powered by the smooth 3.6L V6 and mated to a 6 Spd Automatic Transmission. Lots of great options like Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, AM/FM/Navigation with Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Dual Sliding Doors, Cargo Partition, Alloy Wheels, Rear Park Assist and much more.

 

Only has 6800 original km's 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

