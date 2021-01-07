+ taxes & licensing
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
Just arrived back from short term lease is this 2020 Ram Promaster 1500 136" Wheel Base High Roof. Powered by the smooth 3.6L V6 and mated to a 6 Spd Automatic Transmission. Lots of great options like Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, AM/FM/Navigation with Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Dual Sliding Doors, Cargo Partition, Alloy Wheels, Rear Park Assist and much more.
Only has 6800 original km's
