0 KM

604-532-8828

1500 118 WB LR 3.6L 6 SPD AUTO

1500 118 WB LR 3.6L 6 SPD AUTO

Location

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6551958
  • Stock #: T2286
  • VIN: 3C6TRVNG9LE148219

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 0 KM

Just brought back off of short term lease is this nice 2020 Ram Promaster 1500 118" wheel base low roof. Powered by the 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 and mated to a 6 Speed Automatic Transmission. Lots of great options on this one as well.

 

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, AM/FM/Bluetooth with Back Up Camera, 3 Passenger seating, Media Input Hub, Traction Control and much more.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

