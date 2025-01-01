$21,850+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru Crosstrek
Touring
2020 Subaru Crosstrek
Touring
Location
Fraser Auto Sales
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
1-778-385-0572
Certified
$21,850
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R5972
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything Mother Nature throws your way? Look no further than this 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Touring CVT, available now at Fraser Auto Sales. This sleek white beauty features a comfortable black interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for navigating city streets or exploring back roads. With its All Wheel Drive system and a comfortable CVT transmission, you'll be able to conquer any terrain with ease.
This Crosstrek has been meticulously cared for and has only 79,000km on the odometer. You'll be enjoying all the features you could want, including automatic headlights, heated mirrors, keyless entry, and a powerful security system. And for those chilly mornings, you'll be thankful for the heated seats and heated steering wheel. Come down to Fraser Auto Sales and experience the thrill of driving a Subaru Crosstrek Touring CVT.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Auto Sales
Email Fraser Auto Sales
Fraser Auto Sales
Call Dealer
1-778-385-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-778-385-0572