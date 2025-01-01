Menu
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything Mother Nature throws your way? Look no further than this 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Touring CVT, available now at Fraser Auto Sales. This sleek white beauty features a comfortable black interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for navigating city streets or exploring back roads. With its All Wheel Drive system and a comfortable CVT transmission, youll be able to conquer any terrain with ease.

 

This Crosstrek has been meticulously cared for and has only 79,000km on the odometer. Youll be enjoying all the features you could want, including automatic headlights, heated mirrors, keyless entry, and a powerful security system. And for those chilly mornings, youll be thankful for the heated seats and heated steering wheel. Come down to Fraser Auto Sales and experience the thrill of driving a Subaru Crosstrek Touring CVT.

2020 Subaru Crosstrek

79,000 KM

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
79,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GTAPC4L8275972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R5972
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything Mother Nature throws your way? Look no further than this 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Touring CVT, available now at Fraser Auto Sales. This sleek white beauty features a comfortable black interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for navigating city streets or exploring back roads. With its All Wheel Drive system and a comfortable CVT transmission, you'll be able to conquer any terrain with ease.

 

This Crosstrek has been meticulously cared for and has only 79,000km on the odometer. You'll be enjoying all the features you could want, including automatic headlights, heated mirrors, keyless entry, and a powerful security system. And for those chilly mornings, you'll be thankful for the heated seats and heated steering wheel. Come down to Fraser Auto Sales and experience the thrill of driving a Subaru Crosstrek Touring CVT.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

