2020 Subaru Impreza

45,000 KM

Details

$25,850

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572





Sport-tech 5-door Auto





Location



20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6



Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$25,850

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10392054
  • Stock #: R6032
  • VIN: 4S3GTAU61L3716032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling





20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6



Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory