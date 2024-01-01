Menu
Account
Sign In
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2020 Tesla Model 3

107,280 KM

Details Description

$33,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus PWR HEATED LEATHER NAVI 360CAM

Watch This Vehicle
11960160

2020 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus PWR HEATED LEATHER NAVI 360CAM

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,280KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA2LF609490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,280 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

Used 2022 Kia Sorento LX Premium 2.5T AWD PWR HEATED SEATS CAMERA 7-PASS for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Kia Sorento LX Premium 2.5T AWD PWR HEATED SEATS CAMERA 7-PASS 58,923 KM $36,888 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Ranger Sport S/C SB 4.0L V6 AUTO CANOPY for sale in Langley, BC
2011 Ford Ranger Sport S/C SB 4.0L V6 AUTO CANOPY 236,322 KM $11,888 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota Sienna XLE LTD AWD PWR HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF PWR DOORS/H for sale in Langley, BC
2008 Toyota Sienna XLE LTD AWD PWR HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF PWR DOORS/H 202,018 KM $14,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Norman Motor Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2020 Tesla Model 3