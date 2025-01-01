Menu
2020 Tesla Model 3

51,821 KM

$31,996

+ tax & licensing
2020 Tesla Model 3

12488374

2020 Tesla Model 3

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$31,996

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,821KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA7LF794586

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 51,821 KM

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

2020 Tesla Model 3