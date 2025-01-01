Menu
<p>2020 Toyota Corolla XLE with the 1.8L 4 cylinder engine, front wheel drive, leather interior, sunroof, heating seats and steering wheel, wireless phone charging, android auto/apple carplay, reverse camera and many more options come packed in this one owner Corolla with only 26,700kms!</p>

26,700 KM

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

VIN 5YFBPRBE1LP009298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Toyota Corolla XLE with the 1.8L 4 cylinder engine, front wheel drive, leather interior, sunroof, heating seats and steering wheel, wireless phone charging, android auto/apple carplay, reverse camera and many more options come packed in this one owner Corolla with only 26,700km's!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

