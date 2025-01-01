$25,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
XLE
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFBPRBE1LP009298
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 26,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Toyota Corolla XLE with the 1.8L 4 cylinder engine, front wheel drive, leather interior, sunroof, heating seats and steering wheel, wireless phone charging, android auto/apple carplay, reverse camera and many more options come packed in this one owner Corolla with only 26,700km's!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Wireless Charger
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
