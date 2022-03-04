Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

23,072 KM

Details Description Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

23,072KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8633759
  • Stock #: P214531
  • VIN: 5YFB4RBE9LP009610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,072 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/Toyota-Corolla-2020-id8828866.html

Vehicle Features

2020 TOYOTA COROLLA SE

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

