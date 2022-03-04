$29,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
604-591-8881
2020 Toyota Corolla
2020 Toyota Corolla
SE
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
23,072KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8633759
- Stock #: P214531
- VIN: 5YFB4RBE9LP009610
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,072 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
2020 TOYOTA COROLLA SE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4