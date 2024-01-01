$28,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE 2.5L HEATED SEATS B/U CAMERA
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE 2.5L HEATED SEATS B/U CAMERA
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$28,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,122KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3Z1RFV0LW084025
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15321
- Mileage 151,122 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Norman Motor Group
2021 Chevrolet Spark LS 5SPD MANUAL PWR LOCKS B/U CAMERA 61,753 KM $19,988 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4 AWD PWR HEATED LEATHER CAMERA 7-PASS 141,088 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 SXT Tradesman 4WD 3.6L E-TORQUE SPRAY LINER TONNO 24,541 KM $46,888 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Norman Motor Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Call Dealer
1-855-979-XXXX(click to show)
1-855-979-4888
Alternate Numbers604-909-2268
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,888
+ taxes & licensing
Norman Motor Group
1-855-979-4888
2020 Toyota RAV4