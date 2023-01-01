$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma
SR - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
31,444KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9604003
- Stock #: L8524
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN7LX048524
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,444 KM
Vehicle Description
At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.
This Toyota Tacoma stands out from the pack with good looks and rugged capability. This 2020 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Langley.
This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50+ year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combines it all into one unstoppable package. There's also more to this impressive machine than just its aggressive good looks. Inside you'll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 31,444 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tacoma's trim level is SR. This dependable Tacoma comes with everything you need and more such as a 6 foot cargo bed with a rear step bumper and an easy lift & lower tailgate, remote keyless entry, heated front seats, a 7 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, a rear view camera, USB and aux jacks, power heated mirrors and rear underseat storage. Additional features include a sliding rear window, Toyota Safety Sense that includes lane departure warning, automatic highbeam assist, dynamic radar cruise control and pedestrian detection plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Ez Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Streaming Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
