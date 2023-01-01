2020 Toyota Tacoma

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 4 4 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9604003

9604003 Stock #: L8524

L8524 VIN: 5TFDZ5BN7LX048524

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 31,444 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.