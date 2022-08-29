$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tundra
SR5 Crew Cab - Heated Seats
Location
Pioneer Motors Langley
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
778-780-2405
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
26,892KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9058756
- Stock #: L1753
- VIN: 5TFDY5F14LX891753
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,892 KM
Vehicle Description
The stylish and capable Toyota Tundra provides plenty of comfort and safety to you and your passengers. This 2020 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Langley.
This Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. Comfort will never be a problem thanks to advanced materials and its innovative tech features. This Tundra perfectly blends functionality and comfort, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew plenty of room to stretch out with premium materials to create its distinctively upscale feel.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 26,892 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tundra's trim level is SR5 Crew Cab. A truck you can count on, this premium Tundra SR5 comes very well equipped with aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, chrome grille surround, a larger 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, 7 stereo speakers, voice recognition technology, USB input, wireless streaming audio, and dynamic radar cruise control. Additional features include heated front seats, chrome interior and exterior trim, a split folding rear seat with under seat storage, LED running lights, fog lights, an 8-way power adjustable seat, power adjustable heated mirrors, an easy lower & lift tailgate, and Toyota Safety Sense technology which adds lane departure warning, automatic highbeam assist, a back up camera, pedestrian detection plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Siriusxm, Streaming Audio.
