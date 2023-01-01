$59,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tundra
Trd Offroad Premium
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
35,263KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9590512
- Stock #: P214685
- VIN: 5TFDY5F16LX910013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 35,263 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Running Boards
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear cross traffic alert
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
PUSH START
Lane Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Pre-Collision Braking
Power LEATHER Seats
2020 TOYOTA TUNDRA SR5 TRD 4X4 OFF-ROADSUNROOF
POWER SLIDING REAR WINDSHIELD
TONNEAU COVERBALANCE OF TOYOTA FACTORY WARRANTYCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P214685PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEAL...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
