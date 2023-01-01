Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Tundra

35,263 KM

Details Description Features

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Tundra

2020 Toyota Tundra

Trd Offroad Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Tundra

Trd Offroad Premium

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

  1. 9590512
  2. 9590512
  3. 9590512
  4. 9590512
  5. 9590512
  6. 9590512
  7. 9590512
  8. 9590512
  9. 9590512
  10. 9590512
  11. 9590512
  12. 9590512
  13. 9590512
  14. 9590512
  15. 9590512
  16. 9590512
Contact Seller

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

35,263KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9590512
  • Stock #: P214685
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F16LX910013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,263 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/used/Toyota-Tundra-2020-id9351364.html

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Running Boards
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear cross traffic alert
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
PUSH START
Lane Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Pre-Collision Braking
Power LEATHER Seats
2020 TOYOTA TUNDRA SR5 TRD 4X4 OFF-ROADSUNROOF
POWER SLIDING REAR WINDSHIELD
TONNEAU COVERBALANCE OF TOYOTA FACTORY WARRANTYCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P214685PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEAL...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

2020 Ford Mustang Ec...
 17,933 KM
$36,966 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tundra T...
 35,263 KM
$59,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chrysler 300 300S
 79,430 KM
$29,966 + tax & lic

Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

604-591-XXXX

(click to show)

604-591-8881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory