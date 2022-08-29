Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volkswagen Golf

21,484 KM

Details

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Golf

2020 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Dr 2.0T Autobahn 7sp DSG at w/Tip

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Dr 2.0T Autobahn 7sp DSG at w/Tip

Location

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

Contact Seller

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

21,484KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9310216
  • Stock #: 29UCBA10751
  • VIN: 3VW6T7AU2LM010751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Iron Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Lthr
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 29UCBA10751
  • Mileage 21,484 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

2017 BMW 540i xDrive...
 95,606 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Honda CR-V EX AWD
 127,618 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2014 Infiniti QX50 L...
 162,888 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory