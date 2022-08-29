$35,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,900
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Infiniti Langley
604-532-8888
2020 Volkswagen Golf
2020 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 5-Dr 2.0T Autobahn 7sp DSG at w/Tip
Location
OpenRoad Infiniti Langley
5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
604-532-8888
$35,900
+ taxes & licensing
21,484KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9310216
- Stock #: 29UCBA10751
- VIN: 3VW6T7AU2LM010751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Iron Blue Met
- Interior Colour Titan Black Lthr
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 29UCBA10751
- Mileage 21,484 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Infiniti Langley
OpenRoad Infiniti Langley
5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2