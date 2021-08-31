+ taxes & licensing
604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
!! 2021 Acura RDX A-Spec !!
Hit The Streets Today In This Elagent Acura SUV ! Come Down To Autoworld Langley To See This Beautiful 2021 Acura RDX A-Spec! This Vehicle Is Like New With Only 9800KM, With Great Features Like Navigation, Apple And Andriod Carplay, Panoramic Sunroof, Memory Seating, And Back Up Camera. Call Today To Book An Appointment And Come Down And See This Beautifull Acura And Take It For A Test Drive!
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2