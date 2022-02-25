Menu
2021 BMW X5

34,619 KM

Details Features

$92,616

+ tax & licensing
$92,616

+ taxes & licensing

BMW Langley

604-533-0269

2021 BMW X5

2021 BMW X5

xDrive40i

2021 BMW X5

xDrive40i

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

$92,616

+ taxes & licensing

34,619KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8324727
  • Stock #: BE02781
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C07M9E02781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
  • Interior Colour Cognac Perforated Vernasca Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BE02781
  • Mileage 34,619 KM

Vehicle Features

Adaptive M Suspension
M SPORT PACKAGE
2 keys
Black Sapphire Metallic
Fine-Wood Fineline Stripe Brown High-Gloss Trim
Glass Application `CraftedClarity` for Interior Elements
M Sport Brakes
High-Gloss Black Kidney Grille w/Extended Contents
Premium Essential Package
Cognac Perforated Vernasca Leather
M Sport Package ZQX
22inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Double-Spoke 742 M, Black, Perf Non RFT
Lumbar Support (Offered as Standalone until 2.19.2021)

Email BMW Langley

BMW Langley

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

