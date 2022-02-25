2021 BMW X5

$92,616 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 6 1 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8324727

8324727 Stock #: BE02781

BE02781 VIN: 5UXCR6C07M9E02781

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met

Interior Colour Cognac Perforated Vernasca Lthr

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 34,619 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Adaptive M Suspension Additional Features M SPORT PACKAGE 2 keys Black Sapphire Metallic Fine-Wood Fineline Stripe Brown High-Gloss Trim Glass Application `CraftedClarity` for Interior Elements M Sport Brakes High-Gloss Black Kidney Grille w/Extended Contents Premium Essential Package Cognac Perforated Vernasca Leather M Sport Package ZQX 22inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Double-Spoke 742 M, Black, Perf Non RFT Lumbar Support (Offered as Standalone until 2.19.2021)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.