Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 BMW X5

14,035 KM

Details Features

$88,456

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$88,456

+ taxes & licensing

BMW Langley

604-533-0269

Contact Seller
2021 BMW X5

2021 BMW X5

xDrive40i

Watch This Vehicle

2021 BMW X5

xDrive40i

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

  1. 8519804
  2. 8519804
  3. 8519804
  4. 8519804
  5. 8519804
  6. 8519804
  7. 8519804
  8. 8519804
  9. 8519804
  10. 8519804
  11. 8519804
  12. 8519804
  13. 8519804
  14. 8519804
  15. 8519804
  16. 8519804
  17. 8519804
  18. 8519804
  19. 8519804
  20. 8519804
  21. 8519804
  22. 8519804
Contact Seller

$88,456

+ taxes & licensing

14,035KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8519804
  • Stock #: X124923A
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C04M9F14440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Black Met
  • Interior Colour Coffee Perforated Vernasca Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # X124923A
  • Mileage 14,035 KM

Vehicle Features

Adaptive M Suspension
2 keys
CARBON BLACK METALLIC
Coffee Perforated Vernasca Leather
Glass Application `CraftedClarity` for Interior Elements
Fine-Wood Poplar Grain Anthracite Brown Open-Pored Trim
High-Gloss Black Kidney Grille w/Extended Contents
21inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Y-Spoke 741M, Bicolour, Perf RFT
Premium Essential Package
M Sport Brakes, Red
M Sport Package ZQX
Lumbar Support (Offered as Standalone until 2.19.2021)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From BMW Langley

2016 BMW M2 35i Cabr...
 71,600 KM
$45,881 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 6 Series 64...
 62,777 KM
$49,777 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q7 55 3.0T...
 17,192 KM
$86,840 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email BMW Langley

BMW Langley

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-0269

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory