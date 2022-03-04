$88,456+ tax & licensing
$88,456
+ taxes & licensing
BMW Langley
604-533-0269
2021 BMW X5
xDrive40i
Location
BMW Langley
6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
604-533-0269
$88,456
+ taxes & licensing
14,035KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8519804
- Stock #: X124923A
- VIN: 5UXCR6C04M9F14440
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbon Black Met
- Interior Colour Coffee Perforated Vernasca Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # X124923A
- Mileage 14,035 KM
Vehicle Features
Adaptive M Suspension
2 keys
CARBON BLACK METALLIC
Coffee Perforated Vernasca Leather
Glass Application `CraftedClarity` for Interior Elements
Fine-Wood Poplar Grain Anthracite Brown Open-Pored Trim
High-Gloss Black Kidney Grille w/Extended Contents
21inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Y-Spoke 741M, Bicolour, Perf RFT
Premium Essential Package
M Sport Brakes, Red
M Sport Package ZQX
Lumbar Support (Offered as Standalone until 2.19.2021)
