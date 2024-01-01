$21,850+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Camaro
LS1 RS
Location
Fraser Auto Sales
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
1-778-385-0572
Certified
$21,850
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # R2724
- Mileage 74,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214
Get ready to turn heads with this sleek 2021 Chevrolet Camaro LS1 RS, now available at Fraser Auto Sales! This sporty coupe boasts a striking gray exterior and a sophisticated black interior, making it a true head-turner on the road. Under the hood, a powerful 4-cylinder engine delivers a thrilling driving experience, while the rear-wheel drive system provides responsive handling and precise control. With just 74,000km on the odometer, this Camaro is practically brand new, ready to take you on unforgettable adventures.
This Camaro comes packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the comfort of air conditioning and heated seats while cruising along the highway. The security system will provide peace of mind, knowing your vehicle is protected. Stay in control with the anti-lock brakes, traction control, and power steering, ensuring a safe and confident driving experience. The sleek 2-door coupe design offers a sporty and stylish profile, making this Camaro a true statement of your individual style.
Here are five features that make this Camaro stand out:
- Sleek and Sporty Design: The Camaro's coupe body style, with its distinctive lines and curves, turns heads wherever you go.
- Powerful 4-Cylinder Engine: Delivering thrilling acceleration and responsiveness, this engine will put a smile on your face every time you hit the gas.
- Rear-Wheel Drive: Experience precise handling and enhanced control, making driving this Camaro a truly engaging experience.
- Luxurious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable and stylish interior with heated seats and other premium features.
- Packed with Safety Features: From anti-lock brakes to traction control, this Camaro is equipped to keep you safe on the road.
Visit Fraser Auto Sales today to see this stunning 2021 Chevrolet Camaro LS1 RS for yourself!
Fraser Auto Sales
1-778-385-0572