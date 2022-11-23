Menu
2021 Chevrolet Camaro

37,487 KM

$34,966

+ tax & licensing
$34,966

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$34,966

+ taxes & licensing

37,487KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9436344
  Stock #: P214650
  VIN: 1G1FB1RX6M0126517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,487 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Camaro-2021-id9278346.html

Vehicle Features

Power Seats
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH START
BACK UP CAMERA MONITORING
2021 Chevrolet Camaro AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
20 - ICNH POLISHED WHEELS - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH START BALANCE OF CHEVROLET FACTORY WARRANTY CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION 604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123 GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE -------- PRE APPROVAL ------- STOCK ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

