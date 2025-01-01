$26,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Chevrolet Malibu
LT PWR HEATED SEAT B/U CAMERA
2021 Chevrolet Malibu
LT PWR HEATED SEAT B/U CAMERA
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$26,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,981KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1ZD5ST6MF033113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15560-41
- Mileage 79,981 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Norman Motor Group
2017 Ford F-450 SUPER DUTY Platinum DIESEL FLAT DECK WELDING RIG LIFTED TUNED 206,811 KM $74,888 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Edge SEL AWD PWR HEATED LEATHER NAVI CAMERA 42,996 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento EX Premium 3.3L AWD PWR HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF NAV 128,910 KM $27,888 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Norman Motor Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Call Dealer
1-855-979-XXXX(click to show)
1-855-979-4888
Alternate Numbers604-909-2268
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,888
+ taxes & licensing
Norman Motor Group
1-855-979-4888
2021 Chevrolet Malibu