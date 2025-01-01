$47,900+ tax & licensing
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$47,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCUYEED5MZ409227
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 63,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST with the 5.3L v8 engine, automatic, 4x4, Z71 package heating front seats, reverse camera, tri fold tonneau cover, after market RC light bars, cruise control and many more options
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
