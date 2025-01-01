Menu
<p>2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST with the 5.3L v8 engine, automatic, 4x4, Z71 package heating front seats, reverse camera, tri fold tonneau cover, after market RC light bars, cruise control and many more options</p>

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

63,400 KM

$47,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

12312683

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCUYEED5MZ409227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST with the 5.3L v8 engine, automatic, 4x4, Z71 package heating front seats, reverse camera, tri fold tonneau cover, after market RC light bars, cruise control and many more options

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500