2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

27,254 KM

Details Description Features

$79,995

+ tax & licensing
$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

4WD Z71 *Signature Pkg, Sunroof, Max Tow Pkg*

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

4WD Z71 *Signature Pkg, Sunroof, Max Tow Pkg*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

27,254KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9285226
  • Stock #: RT12888
  • VIN: 1GNSKPKD1MR109880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 27,254 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

1998 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

 

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

