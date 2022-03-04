Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Traverse

28,505 KM

Details Description Features

$55,966

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$55,966

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Traverse

2021 Chevrolet Traverse

LT True North

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Traverse

LT True North

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

  1. 8609414
  2. 8609414
  3. 8609414
  4. 8609414
  5. 8609414
  6. 8609414
  7. 8609414
  8. 8609414
  9. 8609414
  10. 8609414
  11. 8609414
  12. 8609414
  13. 8609414
  14. 8609414
  15. 8609414
  16. 8609414
  17. 8609414
  18. 8609414
  19. 8609414
  20. 8609414
  21. 8609414
  22. 8609414
  23. 8609414
Contact Seller

$55,966

+ taxes & licensing

28,505KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8609414
  • Stock #: P214522
  • VIN: 1GNEVHKW6MJ171267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brun
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 28,505 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Traverse-2021-id8798426.html

Vehicle Features

TRANSMISSION
3.6L V6
VVT
9-Speed Automatic
SIDI
2021 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE LT TRUE NORTH ENGINE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

2021 Chevrolet Trave...
 28,505 KM
$55,966 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Sonata ...
 12,575 KM
$45,966 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Titan Pr...
 43,902 KM
$59,966 + tax & lic

Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

604-591-XXXX

(click to show)

604-591-8881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory