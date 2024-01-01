2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Menu
Account
Sign In
CHRYSLER PACIFICA TOURING L Exterior Color: Billet Silver Metallic Interior Color: Black interior and seats with Diesel Grey stitching Interior: Leatherfaced bucket seats with perforated inserts Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine with Stop/Start Transmission: 9speed automatic transmission STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT) MANUFACTURERS SUGGESTED RETAIL PRICE OF THIS MODEL INCLUDING DEALER PREPARATION Universal garage door opener Autodimming rearview mirror Remote start system A/C with trizone automatic temperature control Rear air conditioning with heater Power windows with front 1touch up and down Secondrow power windows Second and thirdrow window shades Power liftgate Dual power sliding doors Driver seat with memory setting Security alarm Cruise control Tilt/telescoping steering column OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment) Billet Silver Metallic $345 Customer Preferred Package 27L Federal A/C Excise Tax $100 FCA Canada Inc. 5YEAR 100,000KM $0 DEDUCTIBLE POWERTRAIN LIMITED WARRANTY 24Hour Roadside Assistance FULLY TRANSFERABLE 2021 Chrysler, Jeep Dodge and Ram vehicles are backed by a 5year or 100,000kilometre fully transferable Powertrain Limited Warranty* with $0 deductible plus 24hour roadside assistance.+ SRT vehicles are backed by a 3year or 60,000kilometre fully transferable Powertrain Limited Warranty* with $0 deductible plus 24hour roadside assistance. Basic Warranty coverage is for 3 years or 60,000 kilometres.* Rustthrough coverage on all body sheet metal is for 3 years. The Cummins Turbo Diesel engine is protected by a separate Limited Warranty, covering the engine for 5 years or 160,000 kilometres.* The High Voltage Battery, if equipped, is backed by a 10year or 160,0000kilometre warranty.* * Whichever comes first. Some conditions may apply.+ The 5year/100,000kilometre Powertrain Limited Warranty does not apply to vehicles sold for certain commercial uses. See your retailer for full details. Base Price: $48,765 FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES Advanced multistage front air bags Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags Supplemental sidecurtain air bags Supplemental drivers knee blocker air bag Supplemental passengers knee blocker air bag Electronic Stability Control Hill Start Assist Electric power steering 4wheel antilock disc brakes Electric park brake Tire pressure monitoring system BlindSpot Monitoring and Rear CrossPath Detection Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking ParkSense Rear Park Assist ParkView Rear BackUp Camera Pedestrian Emergency Braking Uconnect 5 with 10.1inch display Apple CarPlay capable Google Android Auto Bluetooth handsfree phone and audio 6 speakers 7inch fullcolour customizable incluster display Fulllength upgraded floor console w/ cup holders Secondrow Stow n Go bucket seats Secondrow infloor storage bins Thirdrow 60/40 split Stow n Go bench seat Front heated seats Heated steering wheel Leatherwrapped steering wheel Steering wheelmounted audio controls This Vehicle Is Manufactured To Meet Specific Canadian Requirements. This Vehicle Is Not Manufactured For Sale Or Registration Outside Of Canada. Destination Charge $1,995

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

71,478 KM

Details Description

$36,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L HEATED PWR LEATHER PWR DOORS CAMRA

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L HEATED PWR LEATHER PWR DOORS CAMRA

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 10985675
  2. 10985675
  3. 10985675
  4. 10985675
  5. 10985675
  6. 10985675
  7. 10985675
  8. 10985675
  9. 10985675
  10. 10985675
  11. 10985675
  12. 10985675
  13. 10985675
  14. 10985675
  15. 10985675
  16. 10985675
  17. 10985675
  18. 10985675
  19. 10985675
  20. 10985675
  21. 10985675
  22. 10985675
  23. 10985675
  24. 10985675
  25. 10985675
  26. 10985675
  27. 10985675
  28. 10985675
  29. 10985675
  30. 10985675
Contact Seller

$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
71,478KM
Used
VIN 2C4RC1BG8MR579149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14923-112
  • Mileage 71,478 KM

Vehicle Description

CHRYSLER PACIFICA TOURING L
Exterior Color: Billet Silver Metallic
Interior Color: Black interior and seats with Diesel Grey stitching Interior: Leatherfaced bucket seats with perforated inserts
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine with Stop/Start Transmission: 9speed automatic transmission
STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT)
MANUFACTURER'S SUGGESTED RETAIL PRICE OF THIS MODEL INCLUDING DEALER PREPARATION
Universal garage door opener
Autodimming rearview mirror
Remote start system
A/C with trizone automatic temperature control Rear air conditioning with heater
Power windows with front 1touch up and down Secondrow power windows
Second and thirdrow window shades
Power liftgate
Dual power sliding doors
Driver seat with memory setting
Security alarm
Cruise control
Tilt/telescoping steering column
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)
Billet Silver Metallic $345
Customer Preferred Package 27L
Federal A/C Excise Tax $100
FCA Canada Inc.
5YEAR 100,000KM $0 DEDUCTIBLE POWERTRAIN LIMITED WARRANTY
24Hour Roadside Assistance
FULLY TRANSFERABLE
2021 Chrysler, Jeep Dodge and Ram vehicles are backed by a 5year or 100,000kilometre fully transferable Powertrain Limited Warranty* with $0 deductible plus 24hour roadside assistance.+ SRT vehicles are backed by a 3year or 60,000kilometre fully transferable Powertrain Limited Warranty* with $0 deductible plus 24hour roadside assistance. Basic Warranty coverage is for 3 years or 60,000 kilometres.* Rustthrough coverage on all body sheet metal is for 3 years. The Cummins Turbo Diesel engine is protected by a separate Limited Warranty, covering the engine for 5 years or 160,000 kilometres.* The High Voltage Battery, if equipped, is backed by a 10year or 160,0000kilometre warranty.*
* Whichever comes first. Some conditions may apply.+ The 5year/100,000kilometre Powertrain Limited Warranty does not apply to vehicles sold for certain commercial uses. See your retailer for full details.
Base Price: $48,765
FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES Advanced multistage front air bags
Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags Supplemental sidecurtain air bags Supplemental driver's knee blocker air bag Supplemental passenger's knee blocker air bag Electronic Stability Control
Hill Start Assist
Electric power steering
4wheel antilock disc brakes
Electric park brake
Tire pressure monitoring system
BlindSpot Monitoring and Rear CrossPath Detection Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking ParkSense Rear Park Assist
ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
Pedestrian Emergency Braking
Uconnect 5 with 10.1inch display
Apple CarPlay capable
Google Android Auto
Bluetooth handsfree phone and audio
6 speakers
7inch fullcolour customizable incluster display Fulllength upgraded floor console w/ cup holders Secondrow Stow 'n Go bucket seats
Secondrow infloor storage bins
Thirdrow 60/40 split Stow 'n Go bench seat
Front heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Leatherwrapped steering wheel
Steering wheelmounted audio controls
This Vehicle Is Manufactured To Meet Specific Canadian Requirements. This Vehicle Is Not Manufactured For Sale Or Registration Outside Of Canada.
Destination Charge
$1,995

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

Used 2020 Ford F-150 FX4 4WD 3.3L CREW SB CAMERA CANOPY BEDSLIDE for sale in Langley, BC
2020 Ford F-150 FX4 4WD 3.3L CREW SB CAMERA CANOPY BEDSLIDE 79,996 KM $36,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Durango Citadel AWD QUAD LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI 7-PASSANGER for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Dodge Durango Citadel AWD QUAD LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI 7-PASSANGER 79,115 KM $45,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD HEATED PWR SEAT B/U CAMERA for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD HEATED PWR SEAT B/U CAMERA 74,239 KM $33,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Norman Motor Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2021 Chrysler Pacifica