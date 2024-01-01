$36,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L HEATED PWR LEATHER PWR DOORS CAMRA
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14923-112
- Mileage 71,478 KM
Vehicle Description
CHRYSLER PACIFICA TOURING L
Exterior Color: Billet Silver Metallic
Interior Color: Black interior and seats with Diesel Grey stitching Interior: Leatherfaced bucket seats with perforated inserts
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine with Stop/Start Transmission: 9speed automatic transmission
STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT)
MANUFACTURER'S SUGGESTED RETAIL PRICE OF THIS MODEL INCLUDING DEALER PREPARATION
Universal garage door opener
Autodimming rearview mirror
Remote start system
A/C with trizone automatic temperature control Rear air conditioning with heater
Power windows with front 1touch up and down Secondrow power windows
Second and thirdrow window shades
Power liftgate
Dual power sliding doors
Driver seat with memory setting
Security alarm
Cruise control
Tilt/telescoping steering column
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)
Billet Silver Metallic $345
Customer Preferred Package 27L
Federal A/C Excise Tax $100
FCA Canada Inc.
5YEAR 100,000KM $0 DEDUCTIBLE POWERTRAIN LIMITED WARRANTY
24Hour Roadside Assistance
FULLY TRANSFERABLE
2021 Chrysler, Jeep Dodge and Ram vehicles are backed by a 5year or 100,000kilometre fully transferable Powertrain Limited Warranty* with $0 deductible plus 24hour roadside assistance.+ SRT vehicles are backed by a 3year or 60,000kilometre fully transferable Powertrain Limited Warranty* with $0 deductible plus 24hour roadside assistance. Basic Warranty coverage is for 3 years or 60,000 kilometres.* Rustthrough coverage on all body sheet metal is for 3 years. The Cummins Turbo Diesel engine is protected by a separate Limited Warranty, covering the engine for 5 years or 160,000 kilometres.* The High Voltage Battery, if equipped, is backed by a 10year or 160,0000kilometre warranty.*
* Whichever comes first. Some conditions may apply.+ The 5year/100,000kilometre Powertrain Limited Warranty does not apply to vehicles sold for certain commercial uses. See your retailer for full details.
Base Price: $48,765
FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES Advanced multistage front air bags
Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags Supplemental sidecurtain air bags Supplemental driver's knee blocker air bag Supplemental passenger's knee blocker air bag Electronic Stability Control
Hill Start Assist
Electric power steering
4wheel antilock disc brakes
Electric park brake
Tire pressure monitoring system
BlindSpot Monitoring and Rear CrossPath Detection Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking ParkSense Rear Park Assist
ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
Pedestrian Emergency Braking
Uconnect 5 with 10.1inch display
Apple CarPlay capable
Google Android Auto
Bluetooth handsfree phone and audio
6 speakers
7inch fullcolour customizable incluster display Fulllength upgraded floor console w/ cup holders Secondrow Stow 'n Go bucket seats
Secondrow infloor storage bins
Thirdrow 60/40 split Stow 'n Go bench seat
Front heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Leatherwrapped steering wheel
Steering wheelmounted audio controls
This Vehicle Is Manufactured To Meet Specific Canadian Requirements. This Vehicle Is Not Manufactured For Sale Or Registration Outside Of Canada.
Destination Charge
$1,995
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
