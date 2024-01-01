$38,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L PWR HEATED LEATHER PWR DOORS/HATCH
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$38,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15207
- Mileage 77,914 KM
Vehicle Description
CHRYSLER PACIFICA TOURING L
Exterior Color: Billet Silver Metallic
Interior Color: Black interior and seats with Diesel Grey stitching Interior: Leatherfaced bucket seats with perforated inserts Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine with Stop/Start Transmission: 9speed automatic transmission
STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT)
FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES
Advanced multistage front air bags
Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags
Supplemental sidecurtain air bags
Supplemental driver's knee blocker air bag
Supplemental passenger's knee blocker air bag
Electronic Stability Control
Hill Start Assist
Electric power steering
4wheel antilock disc brakes
Electric park brake
Tire pressure monitoring system
BlindSpot Monitoring and Rear CrossPath Detection
Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking
ParkSense Rear Park Assist
ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
Pedestrian Emergency Braking
Uconnect 5 with 10.1inch display
Apple CarPlay capable
Google Android Auto
Bluetooth handsfree phone and audio
6 speakers
7inch fullcolour customizable incluster display
Fulllength upgraded floor console w/ cup holders
Secondrow Stow 'n Go bucket seats
Secondrow infloor storage bins
Thirdrow 60/40 split Stow 'n Go bench seat
Front heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Leatherwrapped steering wheel
Steering wheelmounted audio controls
Universal garage door opener
Autodimming rearview mirror
Remote start system
A/C with trizone automatic temperature control
Rear air conditioning with heater
Power windows with front 1touch up and down
Secondrow power windows
Second and thirdrow window shades
Power liftgate
Dual power sliding doors
Driver seat with memory setting
Security alarm
Cruise control
Tilt/telescoping steering column
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)
Billet Silver Metallic $345
Customer Preferred Package 27L
Federal A/C Excise Tax $100
Destination Charge $1,995
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Norman Motor Group
1-855-979-XXXX(click to show)
1-855-979-4888
Alternate Numbers604-909-2268
