2021 Chrysler Pacifica

CHRYSLER PACIFICA TOURING L Exterior Color: Billet Silver Metallic Interior Color: Black interior and seats with Diesel Grey stitching Interior: Leatherfaced bucket seats with perforated inserts Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine with Stop/Start Transmission: 9speed automatic transmission STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT) FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES Advanced multistage front air bags Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags Supplemental sidecurtain air bags Supplemental drivers knee blocker air bag Supplemental passengers knee blocker air bag Electronic Stability Control Hill Start Assist Electric power steering 4wheel antilock disc brakes Electric park brake Tire pressure monitoring system BlindSpot Monitoring and Rear CrossPath Detection Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking ParkSense Rear Park Assist ParkView Rear BackUp Camera Pedestrian Emergency Braking Uconnect 5 with 10.1inch display Apple CarPlay capable Google Android Auto Bluetooth handsfree phone and audio 6 speakers 7inch fullcolour customizable incluster display Fulllength upgraded floor console w/ cup holders Secondrow Stow n Go bucket seats Secondrow infloor storage bins Thirdrow 60/40 split Stow n Go bench seat Front heated seats Heated steering wheel Leatherwrapped steering wheel Steering wheelmounted audio controls Universal garage door opener Autodimming rearview mirror Remote start system A/C with trizone automatic temperature control Rear air conditioning with heater Power windows with front 1touch up and down Secondrow power windows Second and thirdrow window shades Power liftgate Dual power sliding doors Driver seat with memory setting Security alarm Cruise control Tilt/telescoping steering column OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment) Billet Silver Metallic $345 Customer Preferred Package 27L Federal A/C Excise Tax $100 Destination Charge $1,995 Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

77,914 KM

$38,888

Touring-L PWR HEATED LEATHER PWR DOORS/HATCH

Touring-L PWR HEATED LEATHER PWR DOORS/HATCH

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

77,914KM
VIN 2C4RC1BG5MR583143

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15207
  • Mileage 77,914 KM

CHRYSLER PACIFICA TOURING L
Exterior Color: Billet Silver Metallic
Interior Color: Black interior and seats with Diesel Grey stitching Interior: Leatherfaced bucket seats with perforated inserts Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine with Stop/Start Transmission: 9speed automatic transmission
STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT)
FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES
Advanced multistage front air bags
Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags
Supplemental sidecurtain air bags
Supplemental driver's knee blocker air bag
Supplemental passenger's knee blocker air bag
Electronic Stability Control
Hill Start Assist
Electric power steering
4wheel antilock disc brakes
Electric park brake
Tire pressure monitoring system
BlindSpot Monitoring and Rear CrossPath Detection
Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking
ParkSense Rear Park Assist
ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
Pedestrian Emergency Braking
Uconnect 5 with 10.1inch display
Apple CarPlay capable
Google Android Auto
Bluetooth handsfree phone and audio
6 speakers
7inch fullcolour customizable incluster display
Fulllength upgraded floor console w/ cup holders
Secondrow Stow 'n Go bucket seats
Secondrow infloor storage bins
Thirdrow 60/40 split Stow 'n Go bench seat
Front heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Leatherwrapped steering wheel
Steering wheelmounted audio controls
Universal garage door opener
Autodimming rearview mirror
Remote start system
A/C with trizone automatic temperature control
Rear air conditioning with heater
Power windows with front 1touch up and down
Secondrow power windows
Second and thirdrow window shades
Power liftgate
Dual power sliding doors
Driver seat with memory setting
Security alarm
Cruise control
Tilt/telescoping steering column
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)
Billet Silver Metallic $345
Customer Preferred Package 27L
Federal A/C Excise Tax $100
Destination Charge $1,995
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-909-2268
