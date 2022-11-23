Menu
2021 Dodge Durango

6,317 KM

Details Description Features

$57,966

+ tax & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

R/T

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

6,317KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9356251
  • Stock #: P214641
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCTXMC747215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P214641
  • Mileage 6,317 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/Dodge-Durango-2021-id9252007.html

Vehicle Features

Remote Starter
Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Power Memory Seats
Paddle Shifters
Keyless GO
BACK UP CAMERA
PUSH START
Rear Air Control
HEATED & COOLED SEATS
FRONT & REAR SENSORS
2021 DODGE DURANGO R/T AWD NAVIGATION
BLACK/RED LEATHER SEATS
6 PASSENGER CAPTAIN CHAIRS
REAR PARK SENSE BRAKING ASSIST
AWD LOW GEAR
POWER TAILGATE BALANCE OF DODGE FACTORY WARRANTY CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION 604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123 GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE -------- PRE APPROVAL ------- STOCK # P214641 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 A...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

