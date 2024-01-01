Menu
Come check out the 2021 Ford Bronco Big Bend Series. No Accidents.. Set in a very Special Colour Area 51 on Black

This Bronco is a must see

Ford Build Sheet : 

 

EXTERIOR

·         ACTIVE GRILLE SHUTTERS

·         AUTO HIGH BEAMS

·         EASY FUEL CAPLESS FILLER

·         FENDER TIE-DOWN HOOKS

·         MIRRORS, FOLD/PWR/HEAT

·         TOW HOOKS, FRONT AND REAR

·         TRAILER SWAY CONTROL

·         WIPERS, FRONT INTERMITTENT

 

INTERIOR

·         1TOUCH UP/DWN DRV/PASS WIN

·         CONSOLE, OVERHEAD

·         DIGITAL IP CLUSTER

·         GLOVE BOX, LOCKING

·         GRAB HANDLES, DRVR/PASS

·         ILLUMINATED ENTRY

·         POWERPOINTS, 12V

·         SEATS REAR 60/40 SPLT FOLD

·         SMART CHARGING USB PORTS

·         STEER WHEEL, LEATHER

 

FUNCTIONAL

·         A/C, MANUAL

·         AUTO START/STOP

·         BRAKES, 4-WHEEL DISC

·         ELEC PWR ASSIST STEERING

·         FORDPASS™ CONNECT

·         HILL START ASSIST

·         PRE-COLLISION ASSIST W/AEB

·         REAR VIEW CAMERA

·         REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY

·         STABILIZER BAR, FRONT

·         SYNC4® 8" SCREEN

·         TERRAIN MGMT SYSTEM™

·         W/G.O.A.T. MODES

·         TOOL KIT - FOR REMOVABLE

·         DOORS/TOPS

·         SAFETY/SECURITY

·         ADVANCETRAC W/

 ROLL STABILITY CONTROL

·         AIRBAGS, DRIVER & PASS

·         LATCH CHILD RESTRAINT SYS

·         PERIMETER ALARM

·         PERSONAL SAFETY SYSTEM™

·         SAFETY CANOPY

·         TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR SYS

$895 Doc Fee

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

2021 Ford Bronco

33,283 KM

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco

BIG BEND SERIES *7 Speed Manual, 37" Tires*

2021 Ford Bronco

BIG BEND SERIES *7 Speed Manual, 37" Tires*

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,283KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMDE5BH4MLA91292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour AREA 51
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,283 KM

Vehicle Description

Come check out the 2021 Ford Bronco Big Bend Series. No Accidents.. Set in a very Special Colour Area 51 on Black

This Bronco is a must see

Ford Build Sheet : 

 

EXTERIOR

·         ACTIVE GRILLE SHUTTERS

·         AUTO HIGH BEAMS

·         EASY FUEL CAPLESS FILLER

·         FENDER TIE-DOWN HOOKS

·         MIRRORS, FOLD/PWR/HEAT

·         TOW HOOKS, FRONT AND REAR

·         TRAILER SWAY CONTROL

·         WIPERS, FRONT INTERMITTENT

 

INTERIOR

·         1TOUCH UP/DWN DRV/PASS WIN

·         CONSOLE, OVERHEAD

·         DIGITAL IP CLUSTER

·         GLOVE BOX, LOCKING

·         GRAB HANDLES, DRVR/PASS

·         ILLUMINATED ENTRY

·         POWERPOINTS, 12V

·         SEATS REAR 60/40 SPLT FOLD

·         SMART CHARGING USB PORTS

·         STEER WHEEL, LEATHER

 

FUNCTIONAL

·         A/C, MANUAL

·         AUTO START/STOP

·         BRAKES, 4-WHEEL DISC

·         ELEC PWR ASSIST STEERING

·         FORDPASS™ CONNECT

·         HILL START ASSIST

·         PRE-COLLISION ASSIST W/AEB

·         REAR VIEW CAMERA

·         REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY

·         STABILIZER BAR, FRONT

·         SYNC4® 8" SCREEN

·         TERRAIN MGMT SYSTEM™

·         W/G.O.A.T. MODES

·         TOOL KIT - FOR REMOVABLE

·         DOORS/TOPS

·         SAFETY/SECURITY

·         ADVANCETRAC W/

 ROLL STABILITY CONTROL

·         AIRBAGS, DRIVER & PASS

·         LATCH CHILD RESTRAINT SYS

·         PERIMETER ALARM

·         PERSONAL SAFETY SYSTEM™

·         SAFETY CANOPY

·         TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR SYS

$895 Doc Fee

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

 

 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2021 Ford Bronco