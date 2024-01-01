$52,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco
BIG BEND SERIES *7 Speed Manual, 37" Tires*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$52,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour AREA 51
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 33,283 KM
Vehicle Description
Come check out the 2021 Ford Bronco Big Bend Series. No Accidents.. Set in a very Special Colour Area 51 on Black
This Bronco is a must see
Ford Build Sheet :
EXTERIOR
· ACTIVE GRILLE SHUTTERS
· AUTO HIGH BEAMS
· EASY FUEL CAPLESS FILLER
· FENDER TIE-DOWN HOOKS
· MIRRORS, FOLD/PWR/HEAT
· TOW HOOKS, FRONT AND REAR
· TRAILER SWAY CONTROL
· WIPERS, FRONT INTERMITTENT
INTERIOR
· 1TOUCH UP/DWN DRV/PASS WIN
· CONSOLE, OVERHEAD
· DIGITAL IP CLUSTER
· GLOVE BOX, LOCKING
· GRAB HANDLES, DRVR/PASS
· ILLUMINATED ENTRY
· POWERPOINTS, 12V
· SEATS REAR 60/40 SPLT FOLD
· SMART CHARGING USB PORTS
· STEER WHEEL, LEATHER
FUNCTIONAL
· A/C, MANUAL
· AUTO START/STOP
· BRAKES, 4-WHEEL DISC
· ELEC PWR ASSIST STEERING
· FORDPASS™ CONNECT
· HILL START ASSIST
· PRE-COLLISION ASSIST W/AEB
· REAR VIEW CAMERA
· REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
· STABILIZER BAR, FRONT
· SYNC4® 8" SCREEN
· TERRAIN MGMT SYSTEM™
· W/G.O.A.T. MODES
· TOOL KIT - FOR REMOVABLE
· DOORS/TOPS
· SAFETY/SECURITY
· ADVANCETRAC W/
ROLL STABILITY CONTROL
· AIRBAGS, DRIVER & PASS
· LATCH CHILD RESTRAINT SYS
· PERIMETER ALARM
· PERSONAL SAFETY SYSTEM™
· SAFETY CANOPY
· TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR SYS
$895 Doc Fee
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
