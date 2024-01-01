$51,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford E450
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
$51,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Box Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # T2520
- Mileage 52,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Ford E450 Cutaway with a 17' Box plus Mom's Attic and 12' Pull out Ramp, 7.3-liter economy V8 Automatic, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, AM/FM/AUX
Stock# T2520
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
