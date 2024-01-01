Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2021 Ford E450 Cutaway with a 17 Box plus Moms Attic and 12 Pull out Ramp, 7.3-liter economy V8 Automatic, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, AM/FM/AUX<br /><br />Stock# T2520<br /><br /></p>

2021 Ford E450

52,000 KM

Details Description

$51,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford E450

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford E450

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1727910743
  2. 1727910745
  3. 1727910748
  4. 1727910749
  5. 1727910751
  6. 1727910753
  7. 1727910754
  8. 1727910757
  9. 1727910759
  10. 1727910760
  11. 1727910762
Contact Seller
Sale

$51,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T2520
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford E450 Cutaway with a 17' Box plus Mom's Attic and 12' Pull out Ramp, 7.3-liter economy V8 Automatic, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, AM/FM/AUX

Stock# T2520

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Used 2021 Ford E450 for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Ford E450 52,000 KM $51,990 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 for sale in Langley, BC
2008 Lexus ES 350 149,800 KM $14,880 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan NV200 SV for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Nissan NV200 SV 38,200 KM $37,770 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2021 Ford E450