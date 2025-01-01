Menu
<div>Introducing the 2021 Ford Escape Titanium in sleek Agate Blacka premium compact SUV that blends style, performance, and cutting-edge technology. With 101,982 km, this well-maintained Escape is ready to enhance your daily drives and long-distance journeys.</div><br /><div>Under the hood, the Escape Titanium is powered by a dynamic 2.0L EcoBoost engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering a smooth and responsive driving experience. The intelligent all-wheel-drive system ensures confidence and stability in various road conditions, making it perfect for any adventure.</div><br /><div>The luxurious interior features leather-trimmed seating, a power-adjustable drivers seat with memory settings, and a panoramic sunroof that fills the cabin with natural light. The advanced SYNC 3 infotainment system boasts an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, keeping you connected and entertained on the go. Additional conveniences include a wireless charging pad, premium Bang & Olufsen audio system, and a hands-free power liftgate.</div><br /><div>Safety is a priority with Ford Co-Pilot360, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera system for added security and peace of mind.</div><br /><div>With its modern design, advanced technology, and exceptional performance, the 2021 Ford Escape Titanium in Agate Black offers the perfect combination of sophistication and capability.</div><br /><div>Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Dealer #D50184.</div>

2021 Ford Escape

101,987 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Titanium 4WD

Titanium 4WD

12088063

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD

AutoAgents BC

20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-337-7172

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,987KM
VIN 1FMCU9J95MUA56111

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # AABC155
  • Mileage 101,987 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

