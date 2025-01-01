$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
Titanium 4WD
2021 Ford Escape
Titanium 4WD
Location
AutoAgents BC
20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
604-337-7172
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,987KM
VIN 1FMCU9J95MUA56111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AABC155
- Mileage 101,987 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2021 Ford Escape Titanium in sleek Agate Blacka premium compact SUV that blends style, performance, and cutting-edge technology. With 101,982 km, this well-maintained Escape is ready to enhance your daily drives and long-distance journeys.
Under the hood, the Escape Titanium is powered by a dynamic 2.0L EcoBoost engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering a smooth and responsive driving experience. The intelligent all-wheel-drive system ensures confidence and stability in various road conditions, making it perfect for any adventure.
The luxurious interior features leather-trimmed seating, a power-adjustable drivers seat with memory settings, and a panoramic sunroof that fills the cabin with natural light. The advanced SYNC 3 infotainment system boasts an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, keeping you connected and entertained on the go. Additional conveniences include a wireless charging pad, premium Bang & Olufsen audio system, and a hands-free power liftgate.
Safety is a priority with Ford Co-Pilot360, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera system for added security and peace of mind.
With its modern design, advanced technology, and exceptional performance, the 2021 Ford Escape Titanium in Agate Black offers the perfect combination of sophistication and capability.
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Dealer #D50184.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Email AutoAgents BC
AutoAgents BC
20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
Call Dealer
604-337-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents BC
604-337-7172
2021 Ford Escape