Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Escape

35,674 KM

Details Features

$34,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,500

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Escape

2021 Ford Escape

SEL FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Escape

SEL FWD

Location

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

Contact Seller

$34,500

+ taxes & licensing

35,674KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9235399
  • Stock #: 29UADA60887
  • VIN: 1FMCU0H6XMUA60887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour VELOCITY Blue (MET)
  • Interior Colour Activex Seating Material W/mini Perf - Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 29UADA60887
  • Mileage 35,674 KM

Vehicle Features

Activex Seating Material W/mini Perf - Ebony
Velocity Blue (MET)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

2020 Porsche Macan S
 57,210 KM
$69,900 + tax & lic
2015 Audi S3 2.0T Te...
 93,858 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i
 29,820 KM
$46,900 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory