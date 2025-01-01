Menu
<p>2021 Ford F150 Lariat with the 3.5L Eco boost engine, 4x4, leather interior, heating/cooling front seats, heating rear seats, panoramic sunroof, power tailgate, android auto/apple carplay and many more features.</p><p> </p><p>Documentation Fee: $195</p>

2021 Ford F-150

42,400 KM

Details Description Features

$53,300

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

12947417

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$53,300

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E80MFC53738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Baja Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford F150 Lariat with the 3.5L Eco boost engine, 4x4, leather interior, heating/cooling front seats, heating rear seats, panoramic sunroof, power tailgate, android auto/apple carplay and many more features.

 

Documentation Fee: $195

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

$53,300

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2021 Ford F-150